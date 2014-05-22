May 16 – May 22, 2014
Facebook saves girl’s sight
Tennessee mother of two Tara Taylor may have very well saved the vision of her 3-year-old daughter simply by posting her photo on Facebook. That’s where two observant friends saw the picture and noticed a strange glow in little Rylee’s left eye, prompting the eye exam that revealed she had Coats disease, a rare retinal disorder.
“They said, ‘Hey, I’m sure it’s nothing. It’s probably the lighting, but your daughter’s eye is glowing and you might want to have it checked out because it’s a sign there could be an issue with her eye,’” Tara told WREG Memphis. After a trip to the doctor, she discovered her friends’ instincts were right.
“Anything that happens in the retina will alter that red reflex, or ‘red eye,’ which is a reflex from the back of the retina,” Dr. Jorge Calzada tells Yahoo Shine. While Rylee’s right eye did have the typical red eye, the left eye had a larger, more yellowish glow to it, because “she had a scar in the back part of her eye,” says Calzado, the opthalmologist specializing in retinal surgery who diagnosed Rylee at the Charles Retina Institute.
Coats disease, named for the Scottish ophthalmologist George Coats, who first identified it, involves the abnormal development of the blood vessels behind the retina, which is the layer of tissue lining the eye’s inner surface. It can lead to retinal swelling and detachment and cause vision loss, typically in one eye only, if not caught early enough. In those lucky cases of early detection, such as Rylee’s, treatments including laser therapy or cryotherapy can save or restore a person’s eyesight.
Warning signs may include an eye drifting inward or a noticeable loss of vision, Calzada notes. However, this wasn’t the case for Rylee. “She didn’t sit close to the TV. She is actually in gymnastics and can walk on the balance beam, so there was no indication that there were any visual problems with her left eye,” Tara told WREG Memphis.
This has been the second medical scare within a year for the Taylor family, as Rylee’s father, Jason, was involved in a life-threatening fall from a balcony in August. The accident caused many broken bones and led to a series of surgeries, prompting a friend to start a GoFundMe effort to help the family with its medical expenses. “This is a fantastic family that has been through a lot the past 12 months,” noted a friend who commented on the WREG story. “We’re praying for Rylee’s vision.”
An eye with a glow like Rylee’s should never be ignored, Calzada stresses. “If you see that odd reflection or lack of a red reflex, get a dilated-eye exam,” he says. It could be a warning sign not only of Coats, but also of problems including a cataract, retinal detachment or even retinoblastoma, a cancerous tumor of the retina. “Thank God the child did not have that,” he says.
source:Yahoo Shine
First-Ever Documentary on Medal of Honor History Premieres
The Knoxville Medal of Honor Convention Committee Unveils its Legacy Project
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (April 1, 2014): The first documentary on the history of the Medal of Honor premiered in Washington, D.C. last week and Knoxville, Tenn. yesterday at a sold out showing setting the stage for the city’s role in this year’s Medal of Honor convention. Each year the Congressional Medal of Honor Society holds its annual convention in a different city in the U.S. and Knoxville, Tenn. has been selected to host the 2014 convention in September.
Knoxville-based RIVR Media Interactive was chosen by the Knoxville Medal of Honor Convention Committee to produce the documentary titled “The Medal of Honor: A History” more than one year ago. Led by historian Ed Hooper, the hour-long documentary is the Knoxville Convention’s legacy and will be given to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and the Medal of Honor recipients.
“This documentary will help perpetuate the legacy of the Medal of Honor for generations to come,” said Joe Thompson, co-chairman of the Medal of Honor Convention. “Mr. Hooper and RIVR Media have done an excellent job recounting the history of the medal and sharing pertinent information and intricate historical details – most of which, no one has ever seen.”
“The Medal of Honor: A History,” highlights the medal’s history dating back to its creation during the Civil War. Monday, March 24, the world premiere of the film was held at The Supreme Court of the United States in Washington D.C. Associate Justice and Army veteran, Samuel Alito Jr. hosted the event and on March 31, a showing was held in Knoxville at the Regal Riviera Stadium 8 Theatre.
“The premieres in D.C. and Knoxville were a phenomenal success,” Thompson said. “Monday’s event pulled the curtain back on what we have to look forward to at the convention this fall.”
The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor given by Congress to American military personnel. Annually, the Medal of Honor Society meets for its convention, which will be hosted in Knoxville beginning September 10, 2014.
About the Medal of Honor Convention
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is comprised solely of Medal of Honor recipients including men of all races, social classes and economic levels. The Society exists to perpetuate the legacy of the Medal of Honor, maintain a bond of brotherhood among living recipients and promote patriotism and principles on which our nation was founded. Each year the Society holds its annual convention in a different city in the U.S. Knoxville, Tenn. has been selected to hold this year’s convention September 10 – 13, 2014.
TINKERING WITH THE MONEY
Most people would not really notice that almost all of the paper currency in the United States has undergone a change in the past two years. Some are minor- such as the one dollar note, and some major. A good question would be why? For a similar example, we have to look to England. In 1947, great Britain gave every one 30 days to bring in all of their 5 pound notes, and exchange them for a new issue. The 5 pound note was the most circulated of all British paper currency. At the time, it was worth between $20, and $25 dollars in exchange. The real reason for this major change- the first in 50 years did not become general knowledge until 1953.The real story was that the Nazi’s had rounded up all the skilled engravers, and forgers and placed them in a camp. They were put to making engraving plates of the 5 pound note, and were working on the U. S. Currency when the war ended. The NAZI’ counterfeit notes were so good that they were used to pay their spies. In 1950, a large quantity of the counterfeit notes, and some that were not perfect with samples of other forgery’s floated to the surface of a lake near Rirl Zeph in Germany. The secret was out, but it was not publicized until 1953.The best estimate of the time was that over forty percent of all the five pound notes in circulation were false .If the counterfeiting had continued, and other notes added to the circulation, the British economy, weak from wartime expenditures would collapse. The best estimate was that if continued, the economy would not last another 18 months.
There is always a reason behind major changes in the appearance of currency. The best estimate by the treasury department is that more than fifty percent of 100 dollar bills- most of the old kind are overseas. No-one has been able to show where theyare best educated guess is that they are held by smugglers. Twenty dollar notes are not far behind. The present changes of the face of the notes , and a removal, or DE-monetising of the old notes would seriously cut in to the ability of smugglers to be able to buy airplanes, and submarines, as well as cars, and fir digging tunnels into the U.S. This would be a major step in propping up out currency. I remind you that today’s dollar is worth five cents in the money of 1932.. People today are hoarding silver, and gold. Silver has many industrial uses. Currently, it sells for around $12 per ounce. The gold coins that the U. S. has minted since 1986 freely circulate. I speculate that the “new” gold coins could, as happened in 1934 be called in. the “old ones- pre 1934 have already been subjected to a call-with each person being allowed to keep $20 in gold coin. This is why there are so many old $20 gold pieces, and so few one dollar coins, and 2.50 coins. The only thing that would secure our currency more is to, as many European countries have done, implant a magnetic strip like a credit card. I suspect it is coming.